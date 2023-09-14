Lamela will be back to fight Castagno  – World Boxing Association

The current Spanish light heavyweight champion, Carlos Lamela will return to the ring to face the Argentinean Camilo Castagno next Saturday, September 16 at the Club de boxa, la cubierto in Badia del Valles, Catalonia.

The duel agreed to eight rounds will be the main fight of the card under the organization of Team Solé Promotions, an event that will feature more than 10 fights and will give an interesting participation to Spanish amateur boxing figures.

Carlos Alberto Lamela, born in Havana, Cuba, will face his fourth fight of 2023. At the beginning of the year, he defeated Kristijan Djakovic (2-8) of Serbia by knockout in the third round, then he also won by knockout in the first round against Ricardo Costa (2-0) of Portugal.

Later, in June, he won the Spanish national light heavyweight vacant title against the Spanish Adam Trenado (9-4) by knockout in the first round.

Lamela (6-3 / 3 KO), 30 years old, has had a 2023 of an interesting resurgence in his career, getting three wins and his only title so far. Last year, he lost his unbeaten record and went down twice in a row.

The native of San Luis, Argentina, Camilo ¨Centurion¨ Castagno, will fight his third fight of the year, at the beginning of 2023 he lost by majority decision against his compatriot, Agustin Marini (6-0), then he won against the African, Aazddin Aajour (4-4-2) by decision.

The 23-year-old Camilo (2-3 / 1 KO) owns a 50% knockout power and has two wins in his last three bouts.



