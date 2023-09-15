Home / Boxing Videos / "I WILL TARGET JOE JOYCE'S EYE!" 🎯👁| Zhilei Zhang Sends VIOLENT WARNING To Joe Joyce Before Rematch

"I WILL TARGET JOE JOYCE'S EYE!" 🎯👁| Zhilei Zhang Sends VIOLENT WARNING To Joe Joyce Before Rematch

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions



WBO Interim Heavyweight Champion Zhilei Zhang touches down in the UK ahead of his rematch with Joe Joyce on September 23rd at the OVO Arena, Wembley live on TNT Sports.

The giant Chinese Olympic Silver Medalist sends a stern warning to Joe Joyce and explains how his training has helped him prepare for this rematch.

