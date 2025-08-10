“Did you hear the bell before you punched me?” Crocker v Donovan 2 | Matchroom Boxing





Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan sit down face to face – with no mediator and no host – in Matchroom Boxing’s Cards on the Table series. They fight again, this time for the IBF welterweight title, on September 13, 2025, at Windsor Park.

The two Irishmen had a controversial meeting on March 1, 2025, when Donovan was disqualified for an after-the-bell punch that decked Crocker. The IBF accepted the foul was unintentional and ordered a rematch, this time for the vacant title.

The first ever Irishman vs Irishman world title fight is set for September 13, 2025, at Windsor Park.

