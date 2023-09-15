Erickson Lubin sends Camacho spinning with KO punch | The Road to #CaneloCharlo





Erickson Lubin sent Alexis Camacho spinning to the canvas after connectin with a right hook from his appropriately named right hand, Jack [hammer].

Camacho was sent to the canvas late in round 1, but it was right hook from Jack hammer that ended the fight by knockout.

Lubin faces hungry undefeated prospect Jesus Ramos Jr. on the Canelo vs Charlo Showtime Boxing PPV on September 30.

Watch the Lubin vs Camacho full fight here: https://youtu.be/LfGpSc1zkhA

