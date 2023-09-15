WBA Future of Boxing will have its first event in Venezuela  – World Boxing Association

With the purpose of giving a new impulse to Venezuelan boxing, the World Boxing Association will implement in the country its development program called WBA Future Of Boxing, which aims to offer a platform for young prospects in the sport.

The Turmero Centro Recreacional Yesterday will be the epicenter of this plan, with a first show on Saturday, September 30, which will offer seven professional fights and at least four amateur bouts.

This WBA development program was born in Barranquilla, Colombia, by the promoter Alberto Agamez Producciones. Five boxing events have been successfully held in that country, with 30 professional fights with Colombian and Venezuelan prospects.

In Panama, a 15-fight event has already taken place. And while new dates are being prepared in the Isthmus, Colombia and Venezuela, the WBA plans to extend its initiative to Nicaragua and Argentina before the end of this year.

The “WBA Future of Venezuelan Boxing” includes events in October, November and December, with professional and amateur fights in different categories, with the endorsement and support of the National Professional Boxing Commission. The incidents of these events will be transmitted through the WBA’s social platforms.

With the promotion, encouragement and development of boxing as principles, the World Boxing Association consolidates a new platform to its proposal, which includes the KO Drugs International Festival, already 30 years of work; the “Future WBA Champions”, aimed at supporting Olympic boxing, and the WBA Academy, the pedagogical extension of the organization.



