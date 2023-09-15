Home / Boxing Videos / ALL ACCESS: CANELO vs. CHARLO Episode 2 TEASER

SHOWTIME SPORTS has released two clips from the second captivating episode of ALL ACCESS: CANELO VS. JERMELL CHARLO, which premieres tonight, September 15 at 9 p.m. ET/ PT on SHOWTIME immediately preceding SHOBOX: The New Generation® and will be available on streaming with the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan.

The second installment of the Emmy Award-winning series reveals never-before-seen aspects about champions Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Jermell Charlo as they prepare to clash in the Undisputed Super Middleweight World Championship on Saturday, September 30 live on SHOWTIME PPV® from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Canelo Promotions will present the Premier Boxing Champions pay-per-view.

