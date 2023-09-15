Heavyweight prospect Federico Pacheco bangs out Carlos Cardenas and will be hoping the cut heals to get on old Brother Diego’s undercard in LA on Nov 18! #shorts #boxing
Home / Boxing Videos / Fed Pacheco Lands Big Body Shot To Move 5-0 💣
