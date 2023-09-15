Canelo and Jacobs go toe-to-toe for middleweight unification | The Road to #CaneloCharlo





On the road to #CaneloCharlo we take a look back at the fights that brought us to undisputed Canelo Alvarez vs undisputed Jermell Charlo.

Canelo Alvarez and Danny Jacobs danced in the squared circle for middleweight unification supremacy In a fight that many close, competitive rounds, Canelo withstood the best Jacobs had to offer and left victorious.

#CaneloCharlo Fight Night & Ticket Details: https://pbcham.ps/FightNight-093023

#Canelo #CaneloJacobs

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:

Tweets by premierboxing

https://instagram.com/premierboxing

https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions