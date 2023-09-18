Home / Boxing Videos / Tommy Fury’s Boxing Tier List: KSI should RETIRE!

DAZN Boxing



Tommy Fury faces KSI on October 14 on DAZN PPV. Ahead of this epic clash, Tommy took us through his influencer boxing tier list to see which fighters he thinks are great, and those who he thinks should retire as soon as possible!

About DAZN Boxing

