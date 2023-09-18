Home / Boxing Videos / "Let's talk about the weight" 😅 #shorts

"Let's talk about the weight" 😅 #shorts

DAZN Boxing 5 hours ago Boxing Videos



KSI and Tommy Fury once again come to blows when discussing the weight of their fight and the duration. Watch the Face Off now.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing #KSIFury #shorts

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

Respect 🤝 Canelo & Golovkin Embrace At Final Bell #shorts

One year on from the trilogy, relive the moment Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin embraced …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved