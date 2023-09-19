Home / Boxing Videos / #KO | Tristan Kalkreuth vs Joe Jones! 'Sweet T' Ends The Night Early!

#KO | Tristan Kalkreuth vs Joe Jones! 'Sweet T' Ends The Night Early!

Cruiserweight Prospect, Tristan Kalkreuth, Finishes His Night Early! Another one by Stoppage! Keep an eye out for the Texas Native, as he is scheduled to fight October 7th, on the ZurdoSmith Undercard!

Tristan Kalkreuth vs Joe Jones
July 8th, 2023 – AT&T Center, Dallas, TX – #SchofieldRhodes

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #boxeo #oscardelahoya #boxing2023 #boxinghighlights #tristankalkreuth #sweett #kalkreuth #ko #knockoutcity #knockout #highlights #highlight #texas #usa

