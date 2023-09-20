"Eventually it WILL happen!" 👀 | Adam Azim on fight with Dalton Smith in future

►SUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
Unbeaten super lightweight Adam Azim says he sees a fight with British and Commonwealth champion Dalton Smith as inevitable but admits for now, he’s focused on claiming the EBU European title.
