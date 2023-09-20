"Eubank Knows What's Coming!"- Conor Benn On US Return & Future Fights





Speaking from Orlando, Florida Conor Benn talks ahead of his ring return on Saturday live on DAZN.

The Destroyer talks the route to this moment, mentions his next opponent Rodolfo Orozco (32-3-3) weighs up his options moving forward with potential fights against Chris Eubank Jr and Kell Brook.

