IBA Night of Champions will be a historic event  – World Boxing Association

The International Boxing Association (IBA) Night of Champions, an event that will be held in conjunction with the World Boxing Association (WBA) this Saturday in Monaco, will be a historic evening that will feature great talent in the ring.

The event will feature both amateur and professional boxing, something that will be unprecedented at this level and seeks to unite boxing and develop the discipline as one worldwide.

The vacant WBA Continental Lightweight belt will be at stake during the bout in which Frenchman Sofiane Oumiha (3-0) will face Argentinean Nicolás Franco (9-0), while there will also be other interesting fights.

The main event will also feature Venezuelan Albert Ramirez against Dominican Lenin Castillo, while there will be fighters like Arlen Lopez taking on Gradus Kraus in a five round amateur fight.

The WBA is proud to participate in these types of events that seek to change boxing and take it in a united direction for the benefit of athletes and the development of the sport around the world.



