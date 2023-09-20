In their second meeting Canelo outpoints GGG | The Toad to #CaneloCharlo





On the road to #CaneloCharlo we take a look back at the fights that brought us to undisputed Canelo Alvarez vs undisputed Jermell Charlo.

Canelo vs GGG 2 did not disappoint and the fight was decided in the the final round. The fighters both landed big punches and drew blood, but it was Canelo who raise arm upon hearing “and THE NEW!”

#CaneloCharlo Fight Night & Ticket Details: https://pbcham.ps/FightNight-093023

#CaneloCharlo #CaneloGGG

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:

Tweets by premierboxing

https://instagram.com/premierboxing

https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions