KSI reacts to Tommy Fury’s Instagram! ‘The most DISGUSTING thing I’ve ever seen’





KSI reacts to Tommy Fury’s Instagram ahead of the pair’s long-awaited fight on DAZN PPV, October 14. The two have been going back and forth for months, and the tension is building ahead of the hotly-anticipated X Series 10 event, with Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis also on the card.

#KSIFury #XSeries10 #PaulDanis #DAZNBoxing #boxing

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube

Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN

DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing