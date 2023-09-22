Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano II | Full Fight | SHOWTIME PPV





On May 15th, 2022, Jermell Charlo left NO DOUBT in his rematch vs. Brian Castano, as he scored an impressive 10th-round TKO win to become undisputed in the 154-lb division.

The hard-hitting undisputed junior middleweight world champion will go for more glory against Mexican superstar and pound-for-pound great Canelo Alvarez for the undisputed super middleweight world titles in a blockbuster showdown on Saturday, September 30th on SHOWTIME PPV.

Order it now – https://sho.com/ppv

#canelo #canelocharlo #jermellcharlo #boxing #shosports #charlocastano

Don’t miss out on the action! Visit the below links to sign up for reminders!

Championship Boxing: https://s.sho.com/3oiG6RE

Bellator: https://s.sho.com/3eSmXDb

Subscribe to the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel: https://goo.gl/s8CWVT

Follow SHOWTIME Sports:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ShoSports/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SHOsports

Instagram: https://instagram.com/shosports

Official Site: https://www.sho.com/sports

Follow SHOWTIME Boxing:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ShoBoxing

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ShowtimeBoxing

Instagram: https://instagram.com/showtimeboxing

Snapchat: https://www.snapchat.com/add/showtimeboxing

Tumblr: http://showtimeboxing.tumblr.com/

Follow SHOWTIME Basketball:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/showtimebasketball

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shobasketball

Follow ALL THE SMOKE:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/allthesmoke/

YouTube: https://bit.ly/2OLkr50

Follow BELOW THE BELT with Brendan Schaub:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BelowTheBeltSHO

Twitter: https://twitter.com/btbshowtime

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/belowthebelt/

YouTube: http://s.sho.com/BelowtheBelt

Follow MORNING KOMBAT:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/morningkombat/

YouTube: https://bit.ly/2lPpvsj

Follow INSIDE THE NFL:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/insidetheNFL

Twitter: https://twitter.com/insidetheNFL

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/insidetheNFL/

Follow 4th and Forever:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/4thandforever/

YouTube: http://bit.ly/30iZqSZ

Follow SHOWTIME:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/showtime

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Showtime

Instagram: https://instagram.com/showtime/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/SHOWTIME

Official Site: https://www.sho.com/