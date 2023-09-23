Home / Boxing Videos / "Ego, Money, Politics. My Innocence Is In The Middle Of It" – An Emotional Conor Benn

"Ego, Money, Politics. My Innocence Is In The Middle Of It" – An Emotional Conor Benn

Matchroom Boxing 34 mins ago Boxing Videos



Conor Benn sits with Chris Mannix at DAZN just prior to his ring return in Orlando, Florida after a year long absence to open up on the adverse analytical findings relating to clomifene.

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

"I'M HERE TO BE NUMBER 1!" | Ezra Taylor Hopes A Win On Saturday Will Propel Him Up The Rankings

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/ Twitter: …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved