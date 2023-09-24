Home / Boxing Videos / Mario Barrios stops Velasco with shot to the liver in RD2 | The Road to #CaneloCharlo

Ask any fighter “what’s worse, a KO from a bodyshot or getting knocked out?” Almost every fighter will tell you they’ll take anything but the body shot. Mario Barrios didn’t get the message, because over his career he’s serving a cold dish of bruised livers on the regular.

Barrios returns to the ring against former champ Yordenis Ugas on the September 30 on Showtime Boxing PPV.

