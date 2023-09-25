Home / Boxing Videos / "My Style Is All Wrong For Serrano" – Skye Nicolson On Mega Fight & Diego Arrua Tragedy

"My Style Is All Wrong For Serrano" – Skye Nicolson On Mega Fight & Diego Arrua Tragedy

Matchroom Boxing 4 hours ago Boxing Videos



We catchup with Skye Nicolson in Orlando fresh from her WBC interim Title victory in Mexico. Nicolson reflects on the win, the unfortunate passing of Diego Arrua and why she wants to fight Amanda Serrano.

#Boxing #SkyeNicolson #AmandaSerrano

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Mario Barrios stops Velasco with shot to the liver in RD2 | The Road to #CaneloCharlo

Ask any fighter “what’s worse, a KO from a bodyshot or getting knocked out?” Almost …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved