"My Style Is All Wrong For Serrano" – Skye Nicolson On Mega Fight & Diego Arrua Tragedy





We catchup with Skye Nicolson in Orlando fresh from her WBC interim Title victory in Mexico. Nicolson reflects on the win, the unfortunate passing of Diego Arrua and why she wants to fight Amanda Serrano.

#Boxing #SkyeNicolson #AmandaSerrano

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.