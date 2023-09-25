Utria won the Future of Colombian Boxing stellar fight – World Boxing Association

Young Carlos Utria got a convincing victory in the stellar fight of the Future of Colombian Boxing program, which took place this Saturday at the Cuadrilátero Elite Gym, in Barranquilla, Colombia.

The 20-year-old fighter defeated Venezuelan Santiago Ochoa in a duel of undefeated fighters with a knockout in the first round thanks to a body blow and reaffirms himself as one of the most important prospects of Colombian boxing and one of the most outstanding participants of this program promoted by the WBA in collaboration with Alberto Agamez Producciones.

On the other hand, welterweight Juan Carlos Ubarnes defeated Jefferson Varela by technical knockout in three rounds, while Javier Tineo and Alan Anaya ended ND. Steven Simancas defeated Luis Martinez by unanimous decision at super bantamweight and Juan Benjumea knocked out Carlos Jimenez in his bantamweight debut.

The event featured several amateur fights between children and teenagers from various locations in Colombia and the broadcast can be seen on the official World Boxing Association YouTube channel.



