Rhiannon Dixon vs. Katharina Thanderz | Fight Highlights

Rumble in the Jungle Experience - London Someone just alerted me to this going on in October in London. Sounds innovative.... ... […]

Had it not been for Tank v Garcia... .. none of these other top quality fights would have been happening this year and one behind the other. We had Crawford v Spence, now are on the cusp... […]

Fury v Usyk is on.............! Hmmmm this came out of the blue this afternoon. https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/boxing/66962430 I'll add comment later but I still can't see it... […]

rip colonel bob sheridan the voice of many international broadcasts. rest in paradise colonel Image: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/F7CbWBLWYAACkLP?format=jpg&name=medium […]

I don't like "Mall's" eyes.... I can look into Jermall Charlo's eyes. Something is off. They look dead and spaced out. It looks like a man who is either battling with depression or... […]

Canelo is being forced to “Take A KO Dive/ Throw The Fight” against Jermell Charlo. Canelo is being forced to “Take A Dive/ Throw The Fight” against Jermell Charlo. Canelo will reluctantly allow Charlo to “KO” him in a Fixed Fight.... […]

Zhang is nearly 42. AJ won’t fight him as it’s too risky. Fury will avoid Usyk and Zhang and wait for them both to get even older whilst he has a rematch with... […]

boxing prediction challenge: season three rules: correct winner (cw) = 1 point correct method (cm) (points or knockout) = 1 point correct knockout round (ckor) = 3 points, if result is... […]

David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade Nov. 24th Looks like it's a done deal for Benavidez 27-0 (23) and Andrade 32-0 (17) to square off in Las Vegas for the wbc 168 'interim' strap on Showtime ppv.... […]

I want to see Bivol v Beterbiev! .. like now. After Canelo v Charlo now! […]

Shobox 9/15 Did anybody see this card? My friend had a fighter on the show- Ramon 'Dinamita' Cardenas, from San Antonio. I didn't realize that he was the main... […]

Jermall sounds like he had drug problems... Listen to his recent interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wP_9ZMNV5cE I know how a dude sounds when he has been on drugs and trying to get... […]