Yordenis Ugas on Belief He Is Still Elite Fighter, Wants Thurman Next & Boxing Future l Last Stand

Yordenis Ugas joins the Last Stand to talk about his future in boxing, how he truly believes he’s still an elite fighter, would love the opportunity to fight Keith Thurman, escaping from Cuba & more
