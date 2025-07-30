Oleksandr Usyk's first heavyweight test | Full Derek Chisora Fight | Matchroom Boxing





Pound-for-pound boxing king Oleksandr Usyk collided with the big-punching Derek Chisora in only his second fight at heavyweight, October 31, 2020.

Usyk, 18-0, had reigned as the unified cruiserweight champion, and took on former world heavyweight title challenger Chisora, 32–10, in the first big test at the bigger weight class.

The fight took place at Wembley Arena, London.

