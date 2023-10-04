Home / Boxing News / Mayerlin Rivas will defend against Erika Cruz  – World Boxing Association

Owner of the World Boxing Association super bantamweight crown, Venezuelan Mayerlin Rivas will make her third defense. This time against Mexican Erika Cruz Hernandez and the venue will be the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, Los Angeles, on November 18. 

Rivas,  known as “La Monita”, won the title in February 2020 in Panama when she defeated Laura Ledezma on points. Previously, Mayerlin knew how to be the bantamweight champion since 2014, when she won the WBA interim of the division against Arely Valente in Caracas, until 2018. 

The champion has had tough fights like her last fight against Nazarena Romero in Argentina, which was an explosive bout that ended in a draw for these two warriors. 

Now, Mayerlin has another tough challenge on November 18 when she fights Aztec fighter Erika Cruz; “Dinamita”. 

Cruz became WBA featherweight world champion on April 22, 2021 when she defeated the emblematic Jelena Mrdjenovich and managed to defend it on 2 occasions until she made the most important fight of her career against Amanda Serrano, one of the best of the moment. Although Cruz lost the title, she gained great respect from her peers and the public. Last September 15, Cruz defeated American Melissa Oddessa by unanimous decision. 

This will be a promising show for the fans. Rivas will arrive with a total of 17 wins with 11 knockouts, 4 losses and 3 draws, while Erika Cruz has 16 wins with 3 knockouts and only 2 losses.



