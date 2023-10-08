"America Will Love Me!"- Junaid Bostan Secures US Debut On Bam-Edwards After McCulloch Win

We catchup with Junaid Bostan in the immediate aftermath of his impressive stoppage win over McCulloch in Sheffield to land a spot on the Rodriguez vs Edwards undercard on December 16 in Arizona!
#JunaidBostan #WoodWarrington
