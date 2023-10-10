OFFICIAL FIGHT DOCUMENTARY | KSI vs. Tommy Fury & Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis

October 14, on DAZN PPV: One of the most highly anticipated events in the boxing calendar. KSI vs. Tommy Fury. Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis This is the official fight documentary. You do not want to miss this!
#XSeries10, #KSIFury, #PaulDanis
Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube
Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube
Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN
The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT
#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing