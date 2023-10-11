►SUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
Fabio Wardley analyses Frazer Clarke’s strengths and weaknesses.
►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsboxing
►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsboxing
►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/boxing
MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:
►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub
►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
►SKY SPORTS GOLF: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf
Home / Boxing Videos / "He's NOT been fantastic!" ❌ | Fabio Wardley analyses Frazer Clarke's pro career so far
Tags * ANALYSES Boxing career Clarke39s Fabio Fabio Wardley Fantasticquot Frazer Frazer Clarke Frazer Clarke vs Fabio Wardley Heavyweight heavyweight boxing ifl tv pro quotHe39s sky boxing Sky Sports Sky Sports Boxing sky sports boxing stream Wardley Wardley Frazer Clarke
Check Also
Fight Night: Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington (Behind The Scenes)
You can never write Leigh Wood off! Relive yet another comeback KO as the WBA …