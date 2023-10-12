Home / Boxing Videos / Anthony Joshua & KSI react to INSANE Prime Card Launch Press Conference

Anthony Joshua & KSI react to INSANE Prime Card Launch Press Conference

DAZN Boxing



All hell broke loose as the launch press conference for KSI vs. Tommy Fury & Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis. KSI himself and Anthony Joshua review the madness!

October 14, on DAZN PPV: One of the most highly anticipated events in the boxing calendar. KSI vs. Tommy Fury. Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis.

