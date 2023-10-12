Throwback | Alexis Rocha vs Jordan Rosario! Re-Live Alexis Rocha's Pro-Debut!! ((FREE))





Alexis Rocha In His Professional Debut! Alexis moved up the ladder quickly to get out of the Belasco Fight Club Scene And Graduate To A Headliner! Rocha is set to return to the ring Saturday, October 28th, 2023!

Rocha vs. Santillan is a 12-round welterweight fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Top Rank Boxing. The event will be live at the Kia Forum, Inglewood, CA and available worldwide to all subscribers on DAZN, both live and on demand.

Tickets for Rocha vs. Santillan are priced at $150, $100, $75, $50 and $30 plus applicable fees. A limited amount of Golden Boy VIP Experience tickets will also be available for purchase with exclusive merchandise and fight night upgrades included. Standard and VIP tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or GoldenBoyPromotions.com.

