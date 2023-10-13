Home / Boxing Videos / "Conor Benn Can Take Chris Eubank, Then I'll Have The Leftovers" – Billy Joe Saunders

"Conor Benn Can Take Chris Eubank, Then I'll Have The Leftovers" – Billy Joe Saunders

Two weight World Champ Billy Joe Saunders talks a potential rematch with Chris Eubank Jr after Conor Benn has dealt with him… Listen to the full interview on the Matchroom Boxing Podcast – Flash Knockdown S3 E9, out now! #shorts #boxing

