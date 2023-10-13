Two weight World Champ Billy Joe Saunders talks a potential rematch with Chris Eubank Jr after Conor Benn has dealt with him… Listen to the full interview on the Matchroom Boxing Podcast – Flash Knockdown S3 E9, out now! #shorts #boxing
Home / Boxing Videos / "Conor Benn Can Take Chris Eubank, Then I'll Have The Leftovers" – Billy Joe Saunders
Tags * Benn Billy Boxing Chris Eddie Hearn Eubank I39ll Interview JOE Leftoversquot Matchroom Matchroom Boxing quotConor Saunders
Check Also
Behind Closed Doors: Jack Catterall vs Jorge Linares (Pre Fight Feature)
The countdown is on! Jack Catterall fights three weight World Champ Jorge Linares in Liverpool …