7-0 Super Bantamweight Southpaw Sensation Peter McGrail Returns





After a short injury setback, Peter McGrail is back for his first pro title shot against 17-0 Fran Mendoza in Liverpool on October 21’s card in support to Jack Catterall vs Jorge Linares. The decorated amateur is now making waves in the paid ranks and will be looking for an impressive win to setup a huge end of year and even bigger 2024.

