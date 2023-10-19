Home / Boxing Videos / Did Tommy Fury Deserve The Win Against KSI?

Did Tommy Fury Deserve The Win Against KSI?

DAZN Boxing 16 hours ago Boxing Videos



Ak and Barak review the action at the Prime Card as KSI took on Tommy Fury and Logan Paul fought Dillon Danis and debate whether the British professional boxer deserved his win against his influencer opponent.

