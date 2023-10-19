Home / Boxing Videos / "I am walking second you CLOWN!" 🤡 | Mikael Lawal v Isaac Chamberlain | Press Conference Highlights

"I am walking second you CLOWN!" 🤡 | Mikael Lawal v Isaac Chamberlain | Press Conference Highlights

Sky Sports Boxing 16 hours ago Boxing Videos



►SUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
The press conference ahead of Mikael Lawal vs Isaac Chamberlain on October 21st.

►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsboxing
►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsboxing
►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/boxing
MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:
►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub
►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
►SKY SPORTS GOLF: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

Tags

About Sky Sports Boxing

Check Also

JACK CATTERALL VS. JORGE LINARES PRESS CONFERENCE LIVESTREAM

October 19, 2023 — Jack Catterall vs. Jorge Linares press conference live from Liverpool, United …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved