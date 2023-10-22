"We'll Try To Make Jack Catterall vs Josh Taylor 2 Next" – Eddie Hearn





Promoter Eddie Hearn reacts to Jack Catterall’s decision over Jorge Linares in Liverpool and insists the rematch with Josh Taylor is an option for early 2024. Hearn also runs the rule over big wins for Peter McGrail, Reece Bellotti, Campbell Hatton, Khaleel Majid, Jack Turner, Muhammad Ali and more as our run of consecutive shows sets in!

#EddieHearn #CatterallLinares #Boxing

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.