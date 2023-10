It’s another win for Everton Red Triangle’s Peter McGrail who extends his unbeaten stretch to 8-0 in the paid ranks following his victory over Fran Mendoza in support to Catterall vs Linares.

The Scouse southpaw confirms he’s inline to fight on the Rodriguez vs Edwards undercard in Arizona on December 16, talks his experience fighting on an Inoue show previously and why Vasiliy Lomachenko is one fighter he continues to look up to.

