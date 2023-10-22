►SUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
Joe Laws passionately makes his claim for a bigger challenge after a points win against Michael Hennessey Jr.
►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsboxing
►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsboxing
►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/boxing
MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:
►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub
►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
►SKY SPORTS GOLF: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf
Home / Boxing Videos / Joe Laws' AMAZING post-fight interview after upset win 😆
Tags * AMAZING Boxing funny Interview JOE Joe Laws Joe Laws interview laws Laws39 PostFight Sky Sports Sky Sports Boxing sky sports boxing stream Upset win
Check Also
“On My Christmas Card List? Is He B*llocks” – Campbell Hatton on Sampson DQ
Campbell Hatton reacts to his opponent Jamie Sampson being disqualified in the last round of …