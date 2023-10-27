Home / Boxing Videos / O'Shaquie Foster Vs Rocky Hernandez Plus Undercard Weigh In

O'Shaquie Foster Vs Rocky Hernandez Plus Undercard Weigh In

Matchroom Boxing 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



All weighed and ready to go from Cancun, Mexico! Both Champion O’Shaquie Foster and Challenger Rocky Hernandez both inside the Super Featherweight limit ahead of their WBC World Title clash on Saturday! Watch as both men hit the scales alongside the undercard including Justis Huni vs Andrew Tabiti.

#FosterHernandez #Boxeo #Boxing

About Matchroom Boxing

