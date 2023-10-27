ICYMI | Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte Best Moments! Kick – Off Press Conference Recap!





An Intense stare down along with mutual respect between the two future contenders!

Houston, TX is in for a treat come December. As both Garcia and Duarte look disciplined and extremely motivated to defeat one another in the square circle.

International superstar “King” Ryan Garcia (23-1, 19 KOs) and Mexican knockout artist Oscar Duarte (26-1-1, 21 KOs) of Parral, Mex. hosted a press conference on Wednesday, October 25 ahead of their 12-round, super lightweight collision. The fight will take place at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Saturday, December 2 and is presented in association with Cancun Boxing. The event will be broadcasted worldwide on DAZN as part of your subscription.

Tickets for Garcia vs. Duarte are on sale, and are priced at $500, $350, $250, $150, $100 and $50 plus applicable fees. A limited amount of Golden Boy VIP Experience tickets will also be available for purchase with exclusive merchandise and fight night upgrades included. Standard and VIP tickets can be purchased at ToyotaCenter.com or GoldenBoyPromotions.com.

Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte

Dec. 2nd, 2023 – Toyota Center, Houston, TX – #garciaduarte

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #boxeo #oscardelahoya #boxing2023 #boxinghighlights #ryangarcia #oscarduarte #theking #highlights #highlight #houston #houstonrockets #toyotacenter #texas #usa #mexico

Shop Golden Boy

https://bit.ly/3qFl98W

Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

https://bit.ly/3s4shMw

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:

https://bit.ly/45aPCL6

Like Golden Boy on Facebook:

https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl