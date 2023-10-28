Home / Boxing Videos / Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk FACE OFF

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk FACE OFF

DAZN Boxing



Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk face off and announce their intention to fight in Saudi Arabia to become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

About DAZN Boxing

