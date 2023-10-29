Round of 2023? O'Shaquie Foster vs Rocky Hernandez – Round 11
Matchroom Boxing
2 hours ago
Boxing Videos
* Boxing Foster Foster vs Hernandez HERNANDEZ Matchroom Boxing o'shaquie foster O39Shaquie Rocky Rocky Hernandez 2023-10-29
Watch as O’Shaquie Foster and Rocky Hernandez put it all on the line in their WBC World Super Featherweight Title showdown in Cancun, Mexico on Saturday 28 October 2023 during a dramatic round 11.
Foster went on to stop Hernandez in the 12th to retain his title.
#FosterHernandez #Boxing
Check Also
Fight Highlights from Fabio Wardley vs. David Adeleye, the co-main event on the #FuryNgannou card. …