Home / Boxing Videos / Round of 2023? O'Shaquie Foster vs Rocky Hernandez – Round 11

Round of 2023? O'Shaquie Foster vs Rocky Hernandez – Round 11

Matchroom Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Watch as O’Shaquie Foster and Rocky Hernandez put it all on the line in their WBC World Super Featherweight Title showdown in Cancun, Mexico on Saturday 28 October 2023 during a dramatic round 11.

Foster went on to stop Hernandez in the 12th to retain his title.

#FosterHernandez #Boxing

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Fabio Wardley vs. David Adeleye | Fight Highlights

Fight Highlights from Fabio Wardley vs. David Adeleye, the co-main event on the #FuryNgannou card. …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved