"Joshua Beats Fury, Wilder & Ngannou!" – Eddie Hearn On AJ & Foster Vs Hernandez War





Eddie Hearn speaks from Cancun, Mexico as O’Shaquie Foster pulled out a last round knockout over Rocky Hernandez to retain his WBC World Super Featherweight Title and talks the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou fight and what it might mean for Anthony Joshua involving potential fights with Deontay Wilder, Fury and Ngannou.

