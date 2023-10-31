WBA Future Andorra ready for the opening bell  – World Boxing Association

Everything is ready for Andorra to live its first professional boxing evening with the WBA Future program that will take place on November 4 at the Polidesportiu D’Andorra thanks to the collaboration of the Andorran Boxing Federation, Team Solé and the World Boxing Association.

The event includes 13 amateur bouts and 4 professional bouts. Always with the intention of supporting young boxers so they can develop their talent. In professional boxing, the starring bout will be the Argentinean Diego Pablo Silva vs. Moises Mojica from Nicaragua.

While the amateur boxing card will have the largest number of fights. All from different boxing schools who dream of doing great things in the ring.

The WBA Future will be televised by Sportium through its twich channel.



