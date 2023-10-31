Leo faces Polanco for WBA North America belt in Plant City – World Boxing Association

American Angelo Leo will face Nicolas Polanco for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental North America featherweight championship on Wednesday in Plant City, Florida.

The fight will be the co-main event of the show and will be one of the most interesting of the evening on Probox TV. This Tuesday, both fighters weighed under the 126-pound limit required by the division, at the weigh-in ceremony. Leo weighed in at 125.4 pounds, while his opponent weighed exactly the same for this bout.

Leo is 29 years old and has fought for the world title, so experience is on his side. The American is looking for a new opportunity and this regional title can be a good showcase to get it later.

Polanco is from the Dominican Republic and although he is not going through his best moment, he knows the opportunity he will have in front of him and wants to take advantage of it with a victory.

Leo has a record of 21 wins, 1 loss and 9 knockouts. Polanco has 20 wins, 4 losses, 1 draw and 11 knockouts.



