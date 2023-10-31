Home / Boxing Videos / KO | Diego De La Hoya vs Enrique Bernache II! De La Hoya Settled The Score With Dominant Win!

KO | Diego De La Hoya vs Enrique Bernache II! De La Hoya Settled The Score With Dominant Win!

Due to their first confrontation ending early after to an accidental headbutt left Enrique Bernache unable to continue. Diego De La Hoya was eager to prove a point!

Diego De La Hoya vs Enrique Bernache
July 16th, 2022 – Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA – #GarciaFortuna

