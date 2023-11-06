Regis Prograis talks fight vs Devin Haney & calls Rolly Romero "Saddest Champion" l The Last Stand

Regis Prograis joins the Last Stand to talk about his big fight vs Devin Haney, seeing himself finishing his career at 140, wanting the big fights, calling Rolly Romero the saddest Champions & more!
Try AG1 and get a FREE 1-year supply of Vitamin D3K2 AND 5 free AG1 Travel Packs with your first purchase. Go to drinkAG1.com/laststand.
Get 15% off your next gift go to UNCOMMONGOODS.com/laststand.
#shosports #boxing #thelaststand #devinhaney #regisprograis
Don’t miss out on the action! Visit the below links to sign up for reminders!
Championship Boxing: https://s.sho.com/3oiG6RE
Bellator: https://s.sho.com/3eSmXDb
Subscribe to the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel: https://goo.gl/s8CWVT
Follow SHOWTIME Sports:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ShoSports/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SHOsports
Instagram: https://instagram.com/shosports
Official Site: https://www.sho.com/sports
Follow SHOWTIME Boxing:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ShoBoxing
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ShowtimeBoxing
Instagram: https://instagram.com/showtimeboxing
Snapchat: https://www.snapchat.com/add/showtimeboxing
Tumblr: http://showtimeboxing.tumblr.com/
Follow SHOWTIME Basketball:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/showtimebasketball
Twitter: https://twitter.com/shobasketball
Follow ALL THE SMOKE:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/allthesmoke/
YouTube: https://bit.ly/2OLkr50
Follow BELOW THE BELT with Brendan Schaub:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BelowTheBeltSHO
Twitter: https://twitter.com/btbshowtime
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/belowthebelt/
YouTube: http://s.sho.com/BelowtheBelt
Follow MORNING KOMBAT:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/morningkombat/
YouTube: https://bit.ly/2lPpvsj
Follow INSIDE THE NFL:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/insidetheNFL
Twitter: https://twitter.com/insidetheNFL
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/insidetheNFL/
Follow 4th and Forever:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/4thandforever/
YouTube: http://bit.ly/30iZqSZ
Follow SHOWTIME:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/showtime
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Showtime
Instagram: https://instagram.com/showtime/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/SHOWTIME
Official Site: https://www.sho.com/