Officials of Andorra receive WBA certificate – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association 6 hours ago Boxing News

As a result of the WBA Future Andorra event, the judges and referees of the Andorran Boxing Federation received an online Officials Seminar by the World Boxing Association (WBA) Officials Committee and this Saturday, November 4, they received their certificate for successfully completing the course. 

The WBA continues to support the systematic development of boxing, one of its main objectives as an organization, and helped the Andorran officials who for the first time participated in a professional event held in the Principality. 

The event, in which these judges and referees participated, went well. A total of 17 bouts were held, 13 amateurs and 4 professionals.



