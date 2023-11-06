WBA Future Andorra was a success – World Boxing Association

34 boxers participated in the WBA Future Andorra program that was successfully held this Saturday, November 4 at the Polidesportiu d’Andorra, where the World Boxing Association continued its plan for the systematic development of boxing hand in hand with the Andorran Boxing Federation and Team Solé.

A total of 17 bouts were held, 13 amateur and 4 professional. The amateur fighters showed a great fight in the ring and many expressed their dream of reaching the Olympic Games and winning a medal, as well as winning a world championship.

This was the first professional boxing event held in Andorra. While the WBA continues to strengthen its WBA Future program for the systematic development of this sport, which has already taken place in Colombia, Venezuela, Andorra, United States and will soon be added to Argentina.



