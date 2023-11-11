Home / Boxing Videos / Ben Rees Vs Sadaam Caetano (Masoud Vs Sanmartin Card)

Ben Rees Vs Sadaam Caetano (Masoud Vs Sanmartin Card)

Matchroom Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



‘Big Tasty’ Ben Rees makes it a successful night for the Rees family, doubling up Brother Owen’s win earlier in the night with his own success against Sadaam Caetano on the NXTGEN Newcastle Card on Saturday 11 November 2023.

#NXTGEN #MasoudSanmartin #Boxing

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

"It Wasn't Good Enough!" – Shabaz Masoud, Eddie Hearn & Ben Davison On Win Vs Sanmartin

Shabaz Masoud returned to the ring after a year absence with a split decision win …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved