Ben Rees Vs Sadaam Caetano (Masoud Vs Sanmartin Card) Matchroom Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos 'Big Tasty' Ben Rees makes it a successful night for the Rees family, doubling up Brother Owen's win earlier in the night with his own success against Sadaam Caetano on the NXTGEN Newcastle Card on Saturday 11 November 2023. #NXTGEN #MasoudSanmartin #Boxing