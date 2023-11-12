Home / Boxing Videos / Who Is Pound For Pound No 1? Eddie Hearn & Chantelle Cameron Debate

Who Is Pound For Pound No 1? Eddie Hearn & Chantelle Cameron Debate

Matchroom Boxing 49 mins ago Boxing Videos



Undisputed Super Lightweight Champ Chantelle Cameron and Promoter Eddie Hearn discuss who tops the pound for pound list. Who do you pick? Watch our ‘Make The Days Count’ documentary now!

#Shorts #Boxing #CameronTaylor2

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Before The Bell: Masoud Vs Sanmartin (Featuring Sains, Owen & Ben Rees)

We’re live from Newcastle with three preliminary fights on the Shabaz Masoud vs Jose Sanmartin …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved